Servicemember catches wife putting bleach in his coffee

(FOX NEWS) – An Arizona woman has pleaded guilty to poisoning her Air Force husband by pouring bleach into his coffee – after her spouse caught her in the act via hidden cameras he had set up in their home.

Melody Felicano Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of poisoning food or drink for the brazen acts where she put trace amounts of bleach into husband Roby Johnson’s coffee maker on July 11 and July 18, 2023, 13 News reports.

Roby Johnson said he believed his wife was trying to kill him to collect death benefits, according to court documents. She faces up to four years in prison with each charge being a class six felony with sentence ranges of four months to two years, the outlet reports.

