A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthCRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Servicemember catches wife putting bleach in his coffee

Said she was trying to kill him to collect death benefits

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 11, 2024 at 1:22pm

(FOX NEWS) – An Arizona woman has pleaded guilty to poisoning her Air Force husband by pouring bleach into his coffee – after her spouse caught her in the act via hidden cameras he had set up in their home.

Melody Felicano Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of poisoning food or drink for the brazen acts where she put trace amounts of bleach into husband Roby Johnson’s coffee maker on July 11 and July 18, 2023, 13 News reports.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Roby Johnson said he believed his wife was trying to kill him to collect death benefits, according to court documents. She faces up to four years in prison with each charge being a class six felony with sentence ranges of four months to two years, the outlet reports.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Servicemember catches wife putting bleach in his coffee
'Math equity' proponents accused of 'reckless disregard for accuracy,' fraud
Yearly college costs near $100k at some schools
Bestiality taught in school's 'queer' sex class
University seeks 'decolonized music education' professor
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×