Shakira slams Barbie movie, says it is 'emasculating'

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Award-winning singer/songwriter Shakira spoke out against the female-forward Barbie movie in a new interview with Allure magazine. When she was asked about the film, in the context of women's empowerment, she said "My sons absolutely hated it."

"They felt that it was emasculating," she told Allure writer Patricia Alfonso Tortolani, "And I agree, to a certain extent. I'm raising two boys. I want 'em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women."

For Shakira, the film's female messaging, which belittled Barbie's male counterparts like Ken and his friends, demeaning their contribution to society and relationships, "robbed" men of their masculinity. Her comments show a belief that men have a purpose in society, and so do women, and that these are not the same function. Instead, the sexes are meant to compliment each other.

