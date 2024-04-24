A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Shocking photos show 18th century house dangling off edge of cliff

'The building is in a precarious position, to say the least'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 23, 2024 at 8:28pm

(X)

(FOX NEWS) -- An 18th century farmhouse can be seen hanging perilously over a cliff edge — which has been eroded away along a coast in the U.K.

The old farmhouse at Cliff Farm in Trimingham, Norfolk, England, can be seen dangling over the cliff in a precarious position after the land slipped away at the beginning of the month.

The three-bedroom home was bought at auction five years ago for £132,000 (roughly $164,000 in U.S. dollars) — and one photo shows the extent of the coastal erosion over the years, as SWNS reported.

Read the full story ›

Shocking photos show 18th century house dangling off edge of cliff
