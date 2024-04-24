Shocking photos show 18th century house dangling off edge of cliff

(FOX NEWS) -- An 18th century farmhouse can be seen hanging perilously over a cliff edge — which has been eroded away along a coast in the U.K.

The old farmhouse at Cliff Farm in Trimingham, Norfolk, England, can be seen dangling over the cliff in a precarious position after the land slipped away at the beginning of the month.

An 18th-century farmhouse in the United Kingdom is hanging off a cliff due to erosion on the coast. The farmhouse is located in Trimingham, England, and has been hanging off the cliff since the beginning of April after the land the house sits on eroded. The North Norfolk… pic.twitter.com/QzYAyIcJcO — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) April 23, 2024

The three-bedroom home was bought at auction five years ago for £132,000 (roughly $164,000 in U.S. dollars) — and one photo shows the extent of the coastal erosion over the years, as SWNS reported.

