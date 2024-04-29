'Shocking and severe': Biden sued for creating new definition for 'sex'

Joe Biden is trying to change the definition of "sex" from the science-based facts that make a person male or female by virtue of their DNA and their body.

He wants it to mean anything that a person thinks.

For example, he claims that a man can become a woman simply by making that declaration.

But the agenda is creating problems for Biden, and his newly announced change in federal regulations is drawing a bunch of lawsuits, with more expected to come.

It's not that the dispute hasn't already reached the courts in a number of cases, it has. But the new development is Biden's complete re-creation of Title IX which now would, under Biden's plan, cater to the beliefs in transgenderism.

The Washington Examiner notes that the change was announced only days ago, and this week already there are at least two major legal fights.

The report said Louisiana, Mississippi, Idaho and Montana joined to file one legal challenge with Defense of Freedom Institute. Texas joined with America First Legal to launch another.

"This is all for a political agenda, ignoring significant safety concerns for young women students in pre-schools, elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, colleges and universities across Louisiana and the entire country," explained Liz Murrill, the attorney general for Louisiana.

"These schools now have to change the way they behave and the way they speak, and whether they can have private spaces for little girls or women. It is enormously invasive, and it is much more than a suggestion; it is a mandate that well exceeds their statutory authority. This all coming from the people who don’t even know how to define the word ‘woman.’"

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos explained to the publication that it's the Biden administration trying to "harm women."

Under Biden's transgender beliefs, separate showers for men and women would be banned, schools would be forced to allow men all access to women's sports teams and facilities, and more.

"The consequences will be shocking and severe. Boys and girls will be forced to share bathrooms, locker rooms, and perhaps even lodging on overnight field trips with members of the opposite sex," the four-state complain charges.

"Adding insult to injury, they will be forced to use ‘preferred pronouns’ or else face punishment, which raises distinct Free Speech and Free Exercise problems. And that’s just the students. Consider parents who, for example, may never hear about the so-called ‘gender affirming’ counseling that their children receive because the Final Rule allowed a school to conceal that information," it said.

The complaints charge a wide range of violations, including due process.

