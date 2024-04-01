A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel World

'His situation is perfect': Netanyahu recovering after successful hernia surgery

Israeli prime minister 'awake, talking to his family'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 1, 2024 at 8:03am
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Video screenshot)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

(JNS) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was recovering on Monday morning at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem following hernia surgery.

The procedure “ended successfully” and Netanyahu was “awake, talking to his family, and his situation is perfect,” Alon Pikarsky, the hospital’s director of general surgery, said in a video statement.

Netanyahu was scheduled for the procedure on Sunday night after his medical team discovered the hernia during a routine checkup over the weekend.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







