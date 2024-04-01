'His situation is perfect': Netanyahu recovering after successful hernia surgery

(JNS) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was recovering on Monday morning at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem following hernia surgery.

The procedure “ended successfully” and Netanyahu was “awake, talking to his family, and his situation is perfect,” Alon Pikarsky, the hospital’s director of general surgery, said in a video statement.

Netanyahu was scheduled for the procedure on Sunday night after his medical team discovered the hernia during a routine checkup over the weekend.

