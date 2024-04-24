A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.IN MEMORIAM

6-term Dem congressman Donald Payne dies at 65

Had suffered a heart attack on April 6

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 24, 2024 at 1:49pm
U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr., D-N.J.

U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr., D-N.J.

(NEW JERSEY GLOBE) -- Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-Newark) – an immensely likable, low-key but effective, progressive six-term congressman from New Jersey with a passion for social justice and constituent service – died today. He was 65.

Payne suffered a heart attack on April 6 and had been unconscious and on a ventilator since then at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. He battled a series of health issues in recent years, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney issues that required regular dialysis.

He is unopposed in the Democratic primary. Payne’s father, Rep. Donald Payne Sr. (D-Newark), was a trailblazer in New Jersey politics. When he was elected to Congress in 1988, the winner of an open seat after twice challenging Rep. Peter W. Rodino (D-Newark) in the Democratic primary in a Black-majority district, he became New Jersey’s first-ever Black representative.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







6-term Dem congressman Donald Payne dies at 65
Boeing posts massive loss following slew of safety issues
Biden used border-wall funds on 'environmental planning'
No more zeroes: Now it's 'grading for equity' in schools
Dem megadonor linked to Jeff Epstein bankrolling effort to kick RFK Jr. off ballot
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×