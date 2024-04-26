Snipers spotted on university rooftops as pro-Palestinian protests intensify

(DEFIANT AMERICA) – The violent pro-Palestine protests across various universities in the United States have resulted in suspension, eviction, and arrests of dozens of protestors.

It’s come to this at the Marxist indoctrination centers at some of this country’s universities. In Ohio and Indiana Universities, snipers were seen on rooftops protecting Jewish students from the violent, pro-Hamas college nazis. However, we can confirm that at least one of the universities from the footage didn’t deploy snipers on their roof.

A video from Ohio University has gone viral wherein some snipers were seen on the rooftops of Ohio State University and Indiana Bloomingdale University on Thursday. However, the varsity’s spokesperson Ben Johnson in clarification said that the men seen on the rooftops are “state troopers in a watching position, similar to a football gameday.”

