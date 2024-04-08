Social media user lambasted for twisting Bible 'forgiveness'

Joe Biden initially announced a few years back he was going to "forgive" $400 billion in student loans, in a move that largely was seen as an attempt to buy votes from younger Americans.

The Supreme Court said he couldn't. So he reached into his bag of tools and pulled out a different law that might allow that to happen, although there is a court challenge.

Since then, he's shifted some $144 billion of student loan debt from the backs of borrowers to the backs of taxpayers, many of whom did not enjoy their younger years at an Ivy League school.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

What he's shifted now amounts to between $400 and $500 per man, woman and child in America.

I said I wouldn't back down from using every tool at our disposal to get student loan borrowers the relief they need. That's why today we're announcing new plans that, if implemented, would cancel student debt for millions more. pic.twitter.com/rNiCxzzlU3 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 8, 2024

On Monday, he announced he's going to go further with his defiance of the Supreme Court, with plans to "cancel" student loans for millions of people more.

Why is every Christian I talk to vehemently against student loan forgiveness? I mean, isn’t forgiveness supposed to be what Christianity is all about? — Being J Wood (@BeingJWood) April 8, 2024

And that prompted one commenter on social media to ridicule Christians who don’t support the transfer of debt from borrowers to taxpayers.

Being J. Wood said, "Why is every Christian I talk to vehemently against loan forgiveness? I mean, isn't forgiveness supposed to be what Christianity is all about?

And that presumptive declaration hit a gusher of response, none of it endorsing that concept.

A commentary from Twitchy compiled the responses, including, "It is not 'forgiveness' when you are forcing someone to pay for debt incurred by someone else," and "I've seen some real winners in the non-Christians lecturing Christians on what their religion tells them about what their political position should be on an issue department, but this one is a real doozy."

Other perspectives:

Only individuals can forgive other individuals. What you are describing is government theft from one person and giving it to another, making the recipients thieves also. — RichFVNC (@RichFVNC) April 8, 2024

Because the one doing the "forgiving" when it comes to loans isn't the one to whom the loans are owed. A more pertinent biblical reference would be thou shalt not steal. — Jeff B. Vockrodt (@JeffBVockrodt) April 8, 2024

Paying your debts is what Christians are all about. — Tom Finnell (@d2fl) April 8, 2024

Why should student loans be forgiven? Why not mortgages? Car loans? Credit card debt? Why are they forgiving debt that typically belongs to the upper middle and upper classes? — Jack Buckingham (@Jbuck9797) April 8, 2024

Why is it that non-Christian’s think that they can rely on someone else to pay the debts they incur. — Bjesse1 (@sceptic100) April 8, 2024

Stealing from your neighbor to hand it to someone else is opposite of what Christianity is all about. — For Liberty (@OnlyKingChrist) April 8, 2024

Further, if individuals are to be "equal under the law," what about those who have already paid their loans? Should they be reimbursed?

It could provide some level of discomfort for those advocating for loan transference, as a person approaching retirement now who paid off a relatively modest $20,000 in loans in his or her day could be owned in the range of $150,000 now, based on the original payments and compound interest.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!