Son of Hamas co-founder demolishes Islamist terror apologist so thoroughly, her mouth gapes in shock

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – A terror apologist stood no chance against Mosab Yousef, the son of a Hamas commander during an episode Tuesday on Dr. Phil.

Yousef, also known as the Green Prince, grew up in the West Bank and his father was a co-founder of the Hamas terror group. He served as a Palestinian ex-militant until 1997 when he defected to Israel. He worked as an undercover agent for the Shin Bet until he immigrated to the United States in 2007.

Yousef leans on his experience to expertly point out there is no difference between Hamas and the Palestinians on the West Bank because they support Hamas and are giving them cover. When the activist accused him of promoting colonialism, he responded by pointing out she had no authority to represent Palestinians and that she was promoting the cause of Hamas.

