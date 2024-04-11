South Korea's prime minister, top presidential officials resign en masse

(FOX NEWS) – South Korea’s prime minister and senior presidential officials have offered to resign en masse following Wednesday’s parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and all senior presidential advisers to conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol submitted their resignations, according to Yoon’s office, after Wednesday’s elections dealt a huge blow to Yeol’s party. The elections secured the liberal opposition forces’ control of parliament until after Yoon completes his single five-year term in 2027.

The results will likely set back Yoon's domestic agenda and weaken his grip on the party. He will also have to face the opposition's intensifying political offensive during his remaining three years, experts say.

