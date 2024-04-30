State AG: Why many are refusing to follow Biden's abortion agenda

Steve Marshall serves as the attorney general for the state of Alabama, and in an interview with the Washington Stand is explaining why his state, and more than a dozen others, are refusing to go along with Joe Biden's latest abortion promotion.

In this case, the Biden administration has actively hijacked a definitively pro-life law and turned it around to direct support to the nation's lucrative abortion industry.

Marshall, joining "Watchington Watch," explained the law involved is the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which was written to protect expectant mothers from unfair discrimination.

But Joe Biden's Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has added to the congressional action a rule that turns it into a scheme that benefits abortionists.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He explained the original bill, bipartisan in its support was to "make sure that we accommodate pregnant women in the workplace because we want to have healthy pregnancies and children that come to birth."

Do most Americans realize abortion is actually murder? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 89% (8 Votes) 11% (1 Votes)

The EEOC then pushed forward an abortion rule that would "make sure that states like Alabama would have to violate state law to somehow or another accommodate a woman who wants an abortion."

He explained even Democrats noted that the idea wasn't to promote abortion.

"One of the Democratic sponsors of this bill made it very clear on the floor of the Senate that this bill had nothing to do with abortion [and] assured his colleagues on both sides of the aisle the intention of this bill. And yet, despite its clear language, what we see is [the] Biden administration co-opting a valid, appropriate law to be able to enforce this pro-abortion agenda.

"I know we shouldn’t be surprised, but it’s one of the reasons why I’m so proud of my colleagues across the country on many pro-life issues, because we’re standing in that gap that we need in this country to make sure that we can push back on an administration that’s just simply gone too far," he told the Stand.

There are 17 AGs who have joined in a lawsuit over Biden's newest abortion plan, opposing the bureaucrats in the EEOC.

"This is an unelected, unaccountable group. … We’ve seen this on multiple fronts with this administration, whether it be attacking pro-life states like Alabama. We’ve seen it with this radical gender ideology that’s being pushed through multiple federal programs. It’s why, uniquely, attorneys general in this important time in our nation have the opportunity to be able to hold [the administration] in check."

He said it's a matter of a Deep State agenda trying to "impose a federal policy of this administration on a state like Alabama, whose law is abundantly clear that we are a pro-life state in our Constitution."

The Stand report noted Biden's re-election campaign continues to push abortion as the biggest issue in the 2024 election.

So his EEOC changed a plan that was intended "to give pregnant women commonsense accommodations in the workplace, including time off for medical appointments, options to sit down and stand up while working, exemptions from heavy lifting, time off for postpartum recovery, bathroom, breastfeeding, food, and water breaks, considerations for morning sickness, and more" into a scheme that lets workers "time off to obtain an abortion and recover from the procedure," the Stand reported.

The coalition of AGs wrote, "The EEOC’s rule constitutes an unconstitutional federal overreach that infringes on existing state laws and exceeds the scope of the agency’s authority."

Joining in the fight are those from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!