State to classify 'vaccine lettuce' as drug

Vegetable has antibody-producing material added to it

Published April 3, 2024 at 1:39pm

(THE NEW AMERICAN) – Vaccine Lettuce — that’s what Tennessee calls the food if it has antibody-producing material added to it. Governor Bill Lee is expected to sign into law a bill aimed at classifying as “drugs” any food that contains vaccine material.

The legislation, HB 1894, passed the House early last month in a 73-22 vote, and last Thursday, the Senate approved it by an equally high margin of 23-6. The bill defines “vaccine material” as any substance intended “for use in humans to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against disease.”

Tennessee does not intend to ban the sale of vaccine-laced foods, but it does want to require that they are labeled properly and that people obtain a prescription from a doctor prior to consuming them.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







