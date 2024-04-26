A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthGENDER BENDERS

State criminalizes adults who transition kids without parental consent

Targets those who help minors receive 'gender-affirming' care

Published April 26, 2024 at 2:19pm
Published April 26, 2024 at 2:19pm

(Pexels)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Tennessee’s GOP-controlled Statehouse on Thursday approved approval criminalizing adults who help minors receive gender-affirming care without parental consent, clearing the way for the first-in-the-nation proposal to be sent to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his signature.

As the AP reports, the bill mirrors almost the same language from a so-called anti-abortion trafficking proposal Tennessee Republican lawmakers approved just a day prior. In that version, supporters are hoping to stop adults from helping young people obtain abortions without permission from their parents or guardians.

Supporters of Lee, a Republican, are certain he will sign them into law. Lee eagerly approved a sweeping abortion ban and a ban on gender-affirming care for children. He has also never issued a veto during his time as governor.

Read the full story ›

