A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Scandals U.S.FIRST AMENDMENT UNDER FIRE

State legislators advance limiting 'influential' anonymous online speech

Top users would need to submit name, telephone number, email address

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 27, 2024 at 3:46pm

(JUST THE NEWS) – California legislators nearly unanimously voted to limit “influential” anonymous online free speech by requiring social media companies to “seek to verify” personal information — including government-issued identification — for “influential” accounts.

While supporters say users need help distinguishing between good and bad information, opposition warned the bill, without defining “seek to verify,” threatens anonymous online speech.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

With the bill applying to companies with at least one million annual California users, it would affect major social media companies worldwide.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







State legislators advance limiting 'influential' anonymous online speech
Authorities armed with 'thousands' of pepperballs instructed to go full force against migrants
Suddenly Chinese spies seem to be popping up all over Europe
Students take over, barricade, destroy 2 buildings on college campus
Greece expected to be first nation to face 'population collapse'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×