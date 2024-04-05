State senator seeks treatment for alcoholism after showing up drunk to public meeting

(RADAR ONLINE) – Colorado State Senator Faith Winter will seek treatment for alcoholism after she showed up drunk to a public community hearing earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. Winter, a Democrat, announced her decision to receive treatment for alcoholism in a statement released on Thursday.

“I deeply regret my behavior last night,” Winter wrote. “I made a mistake and I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience or discomfort I caused. I take full responsibility for my actions and I am committed to making things right,” she continued. “I especially apologize to the city of Northglenn and the citizens that came out – I deeply care about your thoughts and community. I am now under the care of medical professionals and receiving treatment for my substance abuse disorder,” Winter concluded her statement.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

According to the Colorado Sun, Winter sought treatment shortly after she showed up drunk to a public community meeting on Wednesday to discuss new plans for a sex offender halfway house in the Colorado town of Northglenn.

Read the full story ›