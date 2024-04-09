Legislators approve stripping globalist groups of jurisdiction

There has been a significant effort by the Joe Biden administration to bring the United States under the authority of outsiders.

Some may consider them well-meaning outsiders, but the World Health Organization, the United Nations and the World Economic Forum nonetheless are run by those who are not Americans.

The arguments for submitting to those groups follows the logic that America must agree to do what the world considers best for all, not just what's best for the United States.

But the campaign has not been without its opponents, including members of Congress who say Biden cannot constitutionally bring America under an outside organization without an approving vote from the Senate, which is assigned to authorize all treaties, even if Biden just calls them "agreements."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

But now one state-based organization has launched a resistance movement.

Should America come under the authority of outsiders? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

It is the Louisiana state Senate which has adopted Senate Bill 133.

It reads, "The World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana."

And it specifically bars every political and municipal authority in the state from enforcing the policies of these global organizations.

Liberty Counsel Action chairman Mat Staver said, "Freedom should never be traded for security. Louisiana lawmakers have sent a clear message that they will not tolerate the Biden administration ceding American sovereignty or foreign entities governing its citizens."

The senators' statement said, "No rule, regulation, fee, tax, policy, or mandate of any kind of the World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Louisiana or any agency, department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity."

The statement comes just as Joe Biden is trying to bind the U.S. under the WHO's "Pandemic Agreement" scheme, in which the international group would, during its version of a pandemic, take control of decision-making.

It could order people to be quarantined, take shots whether they wanted them or not, and more.

That agreement will be discussed in May at the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

It is the Tenth Amendment Center, Liberty Counsel reported, that explains the Constitution's 10th Amendment "limits the federal government only to the powers listed in the Constitution and vests all other power and authority to the states."

"We’re a sovereign state and we want to make sure that’s known in this legislation," said Louisiana State Rep. Kathy Edmonston.

The U.S. Supreme Court already has concluded that the Tenth Amendment prevents the federal government from dictating direct orders to the states due to that power not being listed in the Constitution.

The plan now is before the state House Governmental Affairs Committee.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!