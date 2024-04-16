Students at famous Catholic university demand 'gender inclusive' housing

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Georgetown University students just passed a referendum urging the Catholic institution to create “gender inclusive housing” for LGBTQ+ students next year.

The referendum passed with 91 percent of students in favor, according to the results published Friday on X by the Student Association Election Commission. Voter turnout was 31 percent, meaning 2,125 undergraduate students voted at the Washington, D.C. university.

Introduced by Student Association President Jaden Cobb, the document calls on the private Jesuit Catholic university to “allow students to live with students of the preferred gender, allowing them to room in spaces most comfortable and supportive of them.”

