EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Students stage walkout protest against 'furries'

Claim they bite other children, bark at them

Published April 18, 2024 at 4:21pm
Furry (video screenshot)

Furry

(MODERNITY) – Students at a middle school in Utah walked out in protest Wednesday, charging that teachers and officials are allowing other children to identify as animals.

The kids at Mt. Nebo Middle School in Payson said they have had enough of so called ‘furries’ who they charge have growled and barked at them, and even bitten them. The students made signs saying “Don’t brainwash us,”as well as “Compelled speech is not free speech,” “I will not comply,” and “We just wanted to learn.”

“These kids are mentally ill, and they’re trying to force their illness upon us,” commented one girl, noting that the children who are dressing up as animals are ages 10 to 13 years old and “want attention.”

