Students take over, barricade, destroy 2 buildings on college campus

(JEWISH NEWS WEEKLY) – Cal Poly Humboldt will remain on lockdown through May 10 when the semester ends, the university announced on Friday, April 26, after dozens of anti-Israel protesters barricaded themselves inside two buildings on Monday including a highly trafficked hall on the main quad.

Violent scenes circulated on social media as student protesters clashed with riot police. Three people had been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the university. “The safety, health, and wellbeing of our students is paramount as the situation has become increasingly complex,” according to a statement emailed Wednesday to J. from director of news and information Aileen Yoo. “There are unidentified non-students with unknown intentions, in Siemens Hall. This creates an unpredictable environment.”

On Monday night, the university canceled in-person classes after activists stormed Siemens Hall and said they would not leave until their demands are met. Some classes and activities have continued online, the university said. Among the protesters’ demands are that Humboldt “disclose all holdings and collaborations” with what is referred to as “the zionist entity,” and “cut all ties with Israeli universities,” according to Humboldt for Palestine, a group that said it supports the protest but did not organize it.

