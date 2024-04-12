Stunner! Member of Congress says blacks should be exempt from taxes

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement sweeping America, where leaders of the race-based ideology have made far-reaching and even wild demands of whites, one black member of Congress has suggested that blacks be exempt from taxes.

It's all part of the racist campaigns for "reparations," which sometimes are portrayed as special privileges but most likely to involve demands for actual cash payments.

These would be demanded from whites who never were slave owners and given to blacks who never were slaves.

Now it is Rep. Jasmine Crockett, from Texas, who is demanding the wide-ranging subsidy for blacks.

During an interview with "The Black Lawyers Podcast," she cited a "celebrity" who proposed a tax exemption for blacks.

"I don't know that that's … necessarily a bad idea," she said.

"One of the things they propose is black folk not have to pay taxes for a certain amount of time because … that puts money back in your pocket," she explained.

A report from the New York Post detailed her comments.

She said such a plan "may not be as objectionable to some people" as "actually giving out dollars," which is a common denominator in most reparations schemes. Some of them actually have proposed that every black individual be paid millions of dollars.

Crockett insisted that reparations are required.

"So many black folk, not only do you owe for the labor that was stolen and killed and all the other things, but the fact is we end up being so far behind," she said.

She did admit there was one problem with the plan: Some blacks already are paying no taxes.

"If you do the no-tax thing, for people that are already, say, struggling and not paying taxes in the first place…," she notes.

The podcast host then explains those blacks "may want those checks like they got from COVID."

Crockett also said there needs to be a nationwide standard for reparations, because if the programs vary state by state, "Everybody's gonna run to whichever state and be like, 'Yo, I need mine.'"

