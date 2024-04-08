'Stunning act of contempt': Biden's student-debt actions 'shredding the Constitution'

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett on Monday criticized President Joe Biden for his actions to forgive student debt in spite of legal pushback.

Biden on Monday unveiled further plans to forgive student loan debt for more than 30 million Americans after the Supreme Court struck down a previous program in June. The president is disregarding the Constitution through his actions in order to garner young voters ahead of November, Jarrett asserted on “Fox and Friends.”

“They’re inventing a different run-around the Supreme Court decision,” Jarrett told host Lawrence Jones. “In so doing, you know, Joe Biden is brazenly defying the law.”

“What he’s really doing is shredding the Constitution,” he added. “He changed his method of loan forgiveness in the latest plan, but the same legal principles that make it unconstitutional still apply. He’s not canceling anything, Lawrence. He’s transferring billions of debt from borrowers to taxpayers. And under the Constitution, only Congress has the power to do that, as the Supreme Court explained in their decision. So, you know, this is a stunning act of contempt. Biden says he doesn’t care about the separations of powers, the law, or the Constitution. So I sort of ask you here, who is the dictator? Who is the threat to democracy?”

The Supreme Court struck down Biden’s June initiative to forgive student loan debt for around 40 million Americans using executive power. Since then, the president has explored several alternative methods.

From Day One of his Administration, President Biden vowed to fix our broken student loan system. As of today, we have now approved nearly $138 billion in student debt relief for close to four million Americans through various actions. Learn more at https://t.co/fR5neMDW4W. pic.twitter.com/69fT0wugsr — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 22, 2024

“Joe Biden here is buying votes,” Jarrett asserted. “So desperate to get young people to reelect him, you know, he is willing to undermine both Congress and the Supreme Court. The new plan, like the old one, is not just illegal. It’s grossly unfair. Forgiving debt helps those that went to college at the expense of those who didn’t. But it also punishes, Lawrence, students and parents who scrupulously saved for years to pay for college without loans and it also, of course, punishes those who have sacrificed an enormous amount to repay, faithfully, their loans as they promised.”

Despite Biden’s persistent efforts to forgive large amounts of student debt for tens of millions of Americans, polling suggests his advantage among younger voters has plummeted since the 2020 election cycle. In 2020, Biden held a 24 point lead over former President Donald Trump among 18-to-29-year-old voters, according to exit polling by Edison Research.

Trump was one point ahead of Biden with registered voters under 45 in an NPR/PBS/Marist survey published on Wednesday. In a separate Emerson College survey, Biden was leading Trump among registered voters aged 18 to 29 by just 10 points.

