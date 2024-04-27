A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Suddenly Chinese spies seem to be popping up all over Europe

Widening pushback against malign Chinese influence in politics, commerce

Published April 27, 2024 at 3:34pm

(Pixabay)

(DNYUZ) – One of the men, a young Briton known for his hawkish views on China, worked as an aide to a prominent member of the British Parliament. Another, a German citizen of Chinese descent, was an assistant to a member of the European Parliament representing Germany’s far right.

While from different countries and seemingly divergent backgrounds and outlooks, both men became ensnared this week in accusations of espionage on behalf of China — and a widening pushback in Europe against malign Chinese influence in politics and commerce.

In all, six people in three separate cases have been charged this week in Europe with spying for China: two in Britain and four in Germany.

