Supreme Court majority appears leery of Biden DOJ in major Jan. 6 case

(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard oral arguments on whether part of an obstruction law can be used to prosecute hundreds of defendants involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, a case that also has implications for former President Donald Trump.

Former Pennsylvania police officer Joseph Fischer is appealing a lower court’s ruling denying his bid to evade a federal charge of corruptly obstructing an official proceeding — more specifically, the congressional certification of President Joe Biden's victory over Trump that prompted thousands of protesters to descend on the U.S. Capitol three years ago.

Six justices appointed by Republican presidents, including three by Trump, raised pointed questions about how the Justice Department applied a provision from the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act, a law that was passed following the fraud scandal at now-defunct energy company Enron, to Fischer’s case. The provision carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

