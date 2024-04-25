A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election PoliticsTHE SWAMP

Supreme Court seems open to middle ground on Trump immunity

Weighed argument that president was protected under Constitution from being charged for actions after 2020 election

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 25, 2024 at 2:02pm
Supreme Court justices in 2022

Supreme Court justices in 2022

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court on Thursday appeared open to a middle-ground approach to a bid by former President Donald Trump to invoke presidential immunity to shake off his criminal charges.

The nine justices asked Trump’s attorney, D. John Sauer, pointed questions about whether presidents had “absolute immunity” from prosecution as they weighed Trump’s argument that he was protected under the Constitution from being charged for his actions after the 2020 election. Arguing on behalf of special counsel Jack Smith was veteran litigant Michael Dreeben.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Trump contends former presidents should have immunity from charges over actions they took in office and has said that Congress must secure a conviction during the impeachment process in order for any former president to face criminal charges for the same underlying conduct in a court of law. So far, two lower federal courts have disagreed with that legal argument.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Supreme Court seems open to middle ground on Trump immunity
Pope: 'Deniers of climate change' are 'foolish'
Gen Z is 'hungry' for God, says president of Christian university
Poll indicates voters' views on abortion have shifted, could impact the 2024 election
Justice asks Biden DOJ point-blank why abortion statute uses phrase 'unborn child'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×