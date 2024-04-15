A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Supremes let state enforce new ban on gender mutilations for kids

Only lawsuit plaintiffs will be exempted

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published April 15, 2024 at 6:38pm

(Photo by Christopher Campbell on Unsplash)

Transgenderism, one of Joe Biden's main agenda ideologies for his term in the White House, took a blow this week when the Supreme Court decided to allow Idaho to enforce its new ban on gender mutilations for kids.

Raul Labrador, the state attorney general, had asked for the court to narrow an injunction that had blocked the law from being enforced, and the high court said that could happen now, for "an array of gender-related treatments for minors."

The ban will be in effect while litigation proceeds, according to a report from Just the News.

The state law calls for up to 10-years in prison for those who impose a number of gender treatments including hormones, puberty blockers or mutilating surgeries on children.

Labrador's request was for the court to narrow the lower court's injunction, and the decision means the state may enforce the ban on relevant parties – except for the specific plaintiffs.

Should sex-change surgeries for minors be banned everywhere?

So far, some two dozen states have adopted bans on body-mutilating gender surgeries for children. The issue has blown up into a full-blown scandal for America because of Joe Biden's advocacy and promotions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







