Supremes let state enforce new ban on gender mutilations for kids

Transgenderism, one of Joe Biden's main agenda ideologies for his term in the White House, took a blow this week when the Supreme Court decided to allow Idaho to enforce its new ban on gender mutilations for kids.

Raul Labrador, the state attorney general, had asked for the court to narrow an injunction that had blocked the law from being enforced, and the high court said that could happen now, for "an array of gender-related treatments for minors."

The ban will be in effect while litigation proceeds, according to a report from Just the News.

The state law calls for up to 10-years in prison for those who impose a number of gender treatments including hormones, puberty blockers or mutilating surgeries on children.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Labrador's request was for the court to narrow the lower court's injunction, and the decision means the state may enforce the ban on relevant parties – except for the specific plaintiffs.

Should sex-change surgeries for minors be banned everywhere? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

So far, some two dozen states have adopted bans on body-mutilating gender surgeries for children. The issue has blown up into a full-blown scandal for America because of Joe Biden's advocacy and promotions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!