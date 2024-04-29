Surprise! Jesus and 'The Chosen' coming to super-woke DISNEY!

Surprise! Jesus is coming soon ... to Disney of all places.

The popular crowdfunded Christian series is headed to Disney+ and Hulu, according to the Disney news blog Inside the Magic.

The outlet reported: "It was recently revealed that seasons 1-3 of The Chosen will soon debut on Disney+ and Hulu, a decision that might come as a massive surprise to some viewers. Since the partnership with Hulu has allowed a large assortment of 'less than magical' material onto Disney's platform, an adaptation of the life of Jesus Christ might be the last addition some were expecting."

"Adding 'The Chosen' to the magical streaming service might be a case of divine intervention."

Dallas Jenkins, creator and director of the series, shared the news online, noting, "Not exactly a 'partnership,' but Seasons 1-3 are getting to another new audience. "

"The Chosen" combines accurate Bible events with imagined, yet plausible, scenarios of what life was like for Jesus and His followers during the first century.

Disney+ and Hulu are merely the latest platforms to join the party, as episodes can also be viewed on other streaming services including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, the Angel app, BYUtv, and The Chosen app.

Reaction online to the Disney plan was mixed:

"This surprises me. And I love this surprise."

"I'm stunned. Bumfuzzled. Discombobulated. I shall now commence singing 'It's a Small World After All' and praising the Lord who never ceases to amaze me beyond my wildest imaginings."

"Going into the lions' den but it's a very necessary strategy to reach those who need to be reached. Pray for discernment, as I highly expect a wave of criticisms."

"I certainly hope it isn't a partnership. Tread carefully; I hope The Chosen is not hurt by this."

"If The Chosen needs Disney, sadly I'm out. Sad to hear this if it's true. I've been a long time supporter, but if true, can't do it."

"Are you sure this is a good idea? A lot of things went to Disney and got messed up. Just sayin."

"I truly can't understand why anyone would NOT want this show to be on as many streaming services as possible. Who cares how you feel about the platform? How does having The Chosen on a platform you don't agree with hurt when an audience that may have never considered learning about Jesus and The Gospel have access to it? Why do some feel they have a moral obligation to keep Jesus from 'sinful' people, organizations, etc.? Everyone deserves the chance to learn about Jesus. God's not going to let anything or anyone stop the Holy Spirit from planting seeds. Let's be grateful He has the opportunity to do this in a new space."

In December, WND reported that South Carolina was pulling its investments from Disney, due to "structural rot" promoting LGBT ideology and fighting conservative moves to protect children in schools.

"According to South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis, the decision to divest has to do with the company's management abandoning their fiduciary responsibilities," explained a report by Moneywise.

"I think it's clear to anybody paying attention that there's a structural rot inside of Disney. It's deep, it's pervasive, and I suspect Bob Iger, since his return as the CEO, now realizes it can't be fixed," he said.

As WND reported last month, Dallas Jenkins announced "some unfortunate news" that he didn't wish to "sugarcoat."

"We cannot release Season 4 to streaming now and there will be a delay – a delay longer than we anticipated and hoped for."

Season 4 has been playing in theaters since last month, but this announcement means fans waiting to see the latest episodes for free will have to be patient even longer.

"There are some legal matters that we are dealing with right now that are hopefully being resolved. The goal is to have them resolved so that we can long-term and short-term better serve you, ensure the show remains free forever and gets to over a billion people and also allows us to be sustainable forever," Jenkins explained.

"We are coming up with ways to give this show to you quicker once this is resolved which I will share shortly. I unfortunately can't share many more details about the legal situation than I am right now but I can assure you that we are doing everything in our power to get this taken care of as soon as possible."

