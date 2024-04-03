Swing-state voters tell pollsters they trust Trump over Biden

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden by large margins on key domestic issues across seven battleground states ahead of the November election, a poll released Tuesday evening found.

Trump is trouncing Biden by 20 points on handling of the economy, border security, inflation and the “mental and physical fitness needed to be President,” according to a Wall Street Journal survey among registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Inflation and illegal immigration have surged since Biden took office in January 2021, and questions concerning the president’s mental fitness continue to mount.

Swing-state voters also said they trust Trump 14 and nine points more than Biden to handle the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, respectively, according to the poll.

The only issues polled that Biden led Trump on were abortion and “protecting democracy.” Biden was trusted by 12 points more on the issue of abortion, as well as one point on protecting democracy, the survey found.

Trump also led Biden in the poll for a general election matchup by one point in Georgia; three points in Michigan and Pennsylvania; four points in Nevada; five points in Arizona; and six points in North Carolina. The two were tied in Wisconsin at 46%.

When independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., “Justice for All Party” candidate Cornel West, Green Party candidate Jill Stein and Libertarian Party candidate Lars Mapstead were included, Trump’s leads grew in North Carolina and Georgia, according to the poll.

The former president’s margins stayed the same in Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania with the third-party contenders on the ballot, while his lead dropped by one point in Michigan and Wisconsin fell to Biden.

Trump is currently leading Biden in the RealClearPolitics average for 2024 matchups in Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia anywhere from 0.6 to 5.2 points.

The WSJ poll surveyed 4,200 registered voters across the swing states from March 17 to March 24 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

Neither the Trump nor Biden campaigns immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

