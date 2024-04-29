A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Taking the plunge': Russell Brand announces baptism after months-long spiritual journey

Comic jokes: 'I may be leaving behind the sins, but I might be picking up some pretty serious viruses'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 28, 2024 at 8:49pm
Russell Brand (Video screenshot)

Russell Brand

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Actor and comedian Russell Brand announced Friday that he is going to be baptized this weekend, the culmination of his months-long public wrestling with the tenets of Christianity.

"This Sunday, I'm taking the plunge," Brand, 48, said in a video he posted to X. "I'm getting baptized."

Brand said he had heard baptism explained to him as "an opportunity to die and be reborn; an opportunity to leave the past behind and be reborn in Christ's name like it says in Galatians — that you can live as an enlightened and awakened person."

Read the full story ›

