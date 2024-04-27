Taylor Swift mocks Christianity in her recently released album

(THE AMERICAN TRIBUNE) – Leftist singer Taylor Swift, who has attacked Christianity and believing Christians in her music before, cranked the anti-Christian sentiment up a few notches in her recently released album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” Two songs, in particular, attack Christian stances on sex and sexual ethics, while much of the album is full of minor quips about God and faith.

In one song in the album, for example, “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can),” Swift sings that “your good Lord doesn’t lift a finger” to help in personal situations. She sings, in the chorus of the song, “They shake their heads sayin’, ‘God help her,’ / When I tell ‘em he’s my man / But your good Lord doesn’t lift a finger / I can fix him, no, really, I can. And only I can.” In that same song, Swift mocks the power of prayer and God generally, singing that the “bad boy” remained bad despite her prayers for their relationship and insisting that even if God doesn’t fix him, she can.

In two other songs, “But Daddy I Love Him” and “Guilty as Sin?” Swift attacks Christian sexual morals and teachings on lust and sin. For example, in the opening of “But Daddy I Love Him,” Swift sings, “I just learned these people only raise you / To cage you.” She continues, “Too high a horse for a simple girl / To rise above it / They slammed the door on my whole world / The one thing I wanted.”

