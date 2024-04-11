Teacher arrested on charge of recruiting students to be prostitutes!

High school students undoubtedly get a lot of crazy assignments these days, what with "Black Lives Matter" and "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" agendas running many districts.

But a case in Texas has documented a new extremity – a teacher accused of soliciting students to be prostitutes for her pimp son.

It is the New York Post that reports the high school teacher was arrested "on child sex-trafficking charges," for allegedly offering runaway students "a place to stay and then forcing them into prostitution."

The report cited details from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in explaining cosmetology teacher Kedria Grigsby, 42, worked at Klein Cain High and was taken into custody on multiple charges.

"She was working with her 21-year-old son, Roger Magee, to build a 'prostitution enterprise,' according to prosecutors," the report documented.

"It appears Grigsby recruited troubled juveniles from local high schools by offering them a place to stay, which would be a hotel," the sheriff reported on social media

Counts against the suspect include child trafficking and compelling prostitution.

Other teens also have alleged they were recruited.

The son had been arrested on similar counts more than a year ago and, the Post reported, "Investigators say they found text messages between mother and son — as well others with three alleged victims, ages 15, 16 and 17— discussing prostitution payments being made with Zelle."

A bond of $725,000 was set for Grigsby, and she was ordered not to contact any of the alleged victims, the report said.

A school official confirmed that Grigsby passed a background check when first hired for the 2019-2020 school year.

She now has been relieved of teaching duties.

The school told parents, "Let us be clear: any behavior harming children is deplorable, and we will always fully cooperate with our many law enforcement partners to ensure anyone engaging in such acts is brought to justice."

At Revolver.news there was the comment, "Instead of mentoring, this celebrated teacher, alongside her pimp son, was orchestrating a massive prostitution ring, all for their own gain. Sounds like a plot straight out of a movie, right? A decade ago, you might have laughed it off as 'fake news,' but sadly, today, it’s a different story."

This Should Make You Furious “A trusted teacher on a high school campus, recruiting prostitutes from her students to work for her son as their prostitutes” She “Was allowed to remain on this campus after it was brought to the school administrators attention” “This is one of… pic.twitter.com/kR716KH5E7 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 11, 2024

