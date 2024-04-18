A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationCRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Teacher sues after he's convicted of putting 'for sale' sign in truck window

'It's about standing up for the free speech rights of everybody'

Published April 18, 2024 at 4:37pm

(NEW YORK POST) – A retired Pennsylvania teacher is suing his local government after he was convicted of a criminal charge for putting a “for sale” sign in his truck window.

Will Cramer teamed up with the Institute for Justice last week to take legal action against the borough of Nazareth over its ordinance, claiming that it’s a violation of his First Amendment rights, according to the nonprofit law firm.

Cramer had put the sign in his 1987 Chevy Deluxe last October and received a ticket stating that parking a vehicle in public “for the purposes” of selling it was illegal.

