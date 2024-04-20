Teachers are fed up with broken education system

(FEDERAL OBSERVER) – Not unlike the famed tree of Shel Silverstein’s divisive children’s book, teachers don’t have much left to give. Operating in a infamously demanding and poorly paid sector, many educators have reached a breaking point over the last couple of years as they navigate an increasingly broadening workload.

It all means that current teachers have become like a foreboding side character in a horror movie, telling bright-eyed, bushy-tailed graduates to run away from the crumbling house (or education system) while they can. More than half (52%) of educators tell Pew Research Center that “they would not advise a young person starting out today to become a teacher,” according to a survey of more than 2,500 educators conducted in the fall of 2023.

Indeed, most teachers report that their job is frequently stressful (77%) and overwhelming (68%). In actuality, it’s the tenured teachers who have been pushed to the edge, as Pew finds that newer teachers are more likely to report that their work is enjoyable.

