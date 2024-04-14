Teen who cracked elderly woman's skull at church arrested and released NINE TIMES last 8 months

By Cristina Laila

The Gateway Pundit

The 16-year-old who was arrested and charged with robbery and assault for an attack on an elderly woman on church steps in Queens, New York has a long rap sheet.

Imagine our shock.

The violent attack happened last Sunday on the steps of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Queens.

The thief took off with a cellphone, credit cards and $300 in cash. He fled in a 2006 Nissan Altima, police said.

The teen suspect is being arraigned as an adult but law enforcement is still not identifying him because of his age.

“Despite being arraigned as an adult, the Queens District Attorneys Office says they will not be identifying the 16-year-old because of his age.” WABC reported.

The suspect has been arrested and released NINE TIMES in the last 8 months.

“He has been arrested nine times in Queens as an adolescent offender since August 2023. Eight of those arrests involved robberies and the ninth was criminal possession of stolen property.” WABC reported.



Irene Tahliambouris

According to a GoFundMe set up by family, 68-year-old Irene Tahliambouris is “fighting for her life” after she was violently shoved down church steps and robbed by a black male last Sunday.

“She suffered a fractured skull and a black eye, according to her family, and as she writhed in pain, the suspect allegedly stole $300, her cellphone and her car before fleeing the scene outside St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Queens, New York, on Sunday.” Fox News reported.

“We are devastated to even imagine the pain she is experiencing after being knocked off the stairs of the church, hitting the back of her head on the concrete while this vicious person, with no consideration for life, attacked her and took all her belongings and her car,” her family said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

