Teen girls confront an epidemic of deepfake nudes

'This phenomenon has come on very suddenly'

Published April 8, 2024 at 9:14pm

(Photo by David Hofmann on Unsplash)

(DYNUZ) -- Westfield Public Schools held a regular board meeting in late March at the local high school, a red brick complex in Westfield, N.J., with a scoreboard outside proudly welcoming visitors to the “Home of the Blue Devils” sports teams.

But it was not business as usual for Dorota Mani.

In October, some 10th-grade girls at Westfield High School — including Ms. Mani’s 14-year-old daughter, Francesca — alerted administrators that boys in their class had used artificial intelligence software to fabricate sexually explicit images of them and were circulating the faked pictures. Five months later, the Manis and other families say, the district has done little to publicly address the doctored images or update school policies to hinder exploitative A.I. use.

Read the full story ›

Teen girls confront an epidemic of deepfake nudes
