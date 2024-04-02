A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationCRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Teen showing signs of 'significant cognitive impairment' following high school beatdown

Kaylee Gain's head was brutally bashed into pavement

Published April 2, 2024 at 1:11pm

(NEW YORK POST) – The Missouri teenager whose head was brutally bashed into the pavement in a viral after-school beatdown is showing “signs of significant cognitive impairment” and is repeating herself over and over again after waking from a coma.

Kaylee Gain, 16, seems to realize she’s in the hospital but has no clue why she’s there and doesn’t remember the brawl with another teenage girl, a lawyer for the family said in an update Monday. While the teen’s ability to walk – with help – is improving, her speech is still limited, attorney Bryan Kaemmerer said.

“Kaylee’s ability to walk has slightly improved but she is still unable to do so without the assistance of hospital staff,” Kaemmerer said in the update. “However, Kaylee is still showing signs of significant cognitive impairment during the limited conversations that she is able to have, and she tends to reiterate the same short sentences over and over.”

