Tel Aviv GPS scrambled as Israel awaits Iran revenge attack

(YAHOO) – Israel scrambled navigational signals over the Tel Aviv metropolitan area on Thursday as the country prepared for a potential Iranian attack on the economic center.

Traffic was delayed, food delivery disrupted and transportation applications showed Tel Aviv residents to be in Beirut, Lebanon. The measures were taken by Israeli officials to disrupt GPS-navigated drones or missiles that Iran or its proxies might fire at the country.

Tensions have soared since Monday, when a strike on a Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria killed senior Iranian military officials. Iran blamed Israel and vowed to retaliate, though its unclear whether the Islamic Republic plans to do so directly or via the militias it funds across the Middle East.

