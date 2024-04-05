A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Tel Aviv GPS scrambled as Israel awaits Iran revenge attack

Traffic delayed, food delivery disrupted

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 5, 2024 at 4:55pm
Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IDF photo)

Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (IDF photo)

(YAHOO) – Israel scrambled navigational signals over the Tel Aviv metropolitan area on Thursday as the country prepared for a potential Iranian attack on the economic center.

Traffic was delayed, food delivery disrupted and transportation applications showed Tel Aviv residents to be in Beirut, Lebanon. The measures were taken by Israeli officials to disrupt GPS-navigated drones or missiles that Iran or its proxies might fire at the country.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Tensions have soared since Monday, when a strike on a Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria killed senior Iranian military officials. Iran blamed Israel and vowed to retaliate, though its unclear whether the Islamic Republic plans to do so directly or via the militias it funds across the Middle East.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Tel Aviv GPS scrambled as Israel awaits Iran revenge attack
Even Biden's biggest cheerleaders sound alarm on Gaza pier scheme
Biden has sent billions to battleground states in 2024 election
Melania Trump returns to campaign trail with pro-LGBT Republican event appearance
U.S.-China military talks resume after tense 2-year break
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×