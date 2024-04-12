A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Scandals U.S.ANARCHY IN AMERICA

Terrified residents beg city to shut down crime-ridden homeless encampment

'We're scared out of our minds'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 12, 2024 at 3:24pm

(FOX NEWS) – Residents of a Minneapolis neighborhood have asked city leaders to shut down a recently installed homeless encampment following a series of concerning incidents, including an explosion.

Phillip West neighbors and the Minneapolis police said the homeless encampment was set up on March 27 on the 2900 block of Fifth Avenue South, according to 5 Eyewitness News.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"We’re scared out of our minds. I’ve had people on my porch at 2 a.m. and there’s needles on the ground," one resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said. "There’s broken glass everywhere, and we have a ton of kids that live on this block."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Black woman who hugged Trump at Chick-Fil-A fires back at critics who say she should 'hate' him
Largest U.S. oil refinery suffers partial shutdown after sudden power loss due to severe weather
IDF discovers weapons, explosives in central Gaza school
Biden asks China to discourage Iran from attacking Israel
U.S. military moving assets to Middle East in preparation for Iran attack
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×