Terrified residents beg city to shut down crime-ridden homeless encampment

(FOX NEWS) – Residents of a Minneapolis neighborhood have asked city leaders to shut down a recently installed homeless encampment following a series of concerning incidents, including an explosion.

Phillip West neighbors and the Minneapolis police said the homeless encampment was set up on March 27 on the 2900 block of Fifth Avenue South, according to 5 Eyewitness News.

"We’re scared out of our minds. I’ve had people on my porch at 2 a.m. and there’s needles on the ground," one resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said. "There’s broken glass everywhere, and we have a ton of kids that live on this block."

