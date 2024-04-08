Terrorists in the U.S. the feds won't tell you about

I don't run my life and make decisions by fear. Neither do I ever want to frighten anyone. But I also don't believe in sticking our heads into the sands of denial and ignorance, being unprepared for possible disasters.

This isn't conspiracy. It's a proven fact. Infiltrators – enemies of the state, terrorists – have already penetrated the U.S. southern border and are right now living among us and plotting evil against us, closer to your home and neighborhood than you might know. I'll prove it.

First, if you didn't know, here are five Border Crisis Startling Facts from the House Committee on Homeland Security:

Most critical for us here are these border-crisis terrorist facts: Consider that there were a record number of 172 people on the terrorist watchlist apprehended in 2023 alone. These numbers represent a 72% increased of apprehended potential terrorists, the most ever on record – higher than the last six fiscal years combined. That's how many we know of! We don't have a clue how many potential terrorists were among the 1.7 million illegal gotaways.

Reported CBS News: "The numbers speak for themselves. When it first launched on Dec. 1, 2003, the consolidated watchlist – now known as the Terrorist Screening Dataset – included approximately 120,000 people. By 2017, the last publicly confirmed numbers, it included nearly 10 times as many: 1,160,000 individuals. Now, at the end of 2023, the Terrorist Screening Dataset contains the names of approximately 2 million people the government considers known or suspected terrorists, … according to a CBS Reports investigation."

From what countries are the illegal aliens and those on the terrorist watchlist coming?

Officials have said that they have encountered illegals from more than 150 countries.

In November 2023, Pew Research reported that the total number of illegals entering the U.S. from countries other than Mexico has "grown rapidly. In 2021, this population was 6.4 million, up by 900,000 from 2017."

In February 2024, Pew Research further reported that "most border encounters now involve people from countries other than Mexico and the Northern Triangle [i.e., the nations of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras]."

"Among countries with the largest numbers of illegals are India, Brazil, Canada and former Soviet Union countries" and China (Over 8,000 illegals from China were encountered at the southern border in December 2023 alone.)

Beth Blankey from the Center Square explained, "In fiscal 2021, 23,471 Chinese nationals illegally entered the U.S. nationwide. This number increased to 27,756 in fiscal 2022 and to 53,700 in 2023.

"Current numbers are on track to exceed previous fiscal years, with 36,912 having been apprehended through February 2024. The greatest number to illegally enter in a single month was 8,518 in December 2023."

(It's important to note here, as the Center for Strategic International Studies reported, over the past 25 years, Chinese espionage has increased every year except the year after former President Trump came into office.)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Last, let's not forget illegals crossing into the U.S. from the state sponsors of terrorism and those who harbor terrorists like Iran, Afghanistan, Somalia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iraq and Pakistan.

What most Americans don't know (and the feds don't want them to know) is that "Thousands of 'special interest aliens' [SIAs] from numerous countries, including the Middle East, have been arrested by Border Patrol agents while attempting to cross the U.S. southern border illegally over the last two years, according to internal Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data leaked to Fox News.

"'Special interest aliens' are people from countries identified by the U.S. government as having conditions that promote or protect terrorism or potentially pose some sort of national security threat to the U.S.

"That data, confirmed by multiple CBP sources and reflects apprehensions between ports of entry between October 2021 and October 2023, shows that agents encountered 6,386 nationals from Afghanistan in that period as well as 3,153 from Egypt, 659 from Iran and 538 from Syria."

I'll never forget reading a 2017 letter from U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullen, R-Okla., businessman and former professional mixed martial arts fighter and also the second Cherokee Nation citizen elected to the Senate, who warned as a U.S. representative that terror groups were entering the U.S.: "Al Qaeda had a vested entrance in illegally sending terrorists into our country over our northern and southern borders, according to a declassified Counter Intelligence Agency (CIA) report. ISIS propaganda material was found encouraging illegal crossings on our southwest border. ISIS knows of our nation's immigration loopholes and is actively seeking to utilize them. The Los Angeles Times reported in 2012 that Osama Bin Laden pursued recruiting terrorists with Mexican passports to plan another attack on the United States. DHS announced that in 2017, they came across more than 2,500 individuals on the terrorist watch list with plans to travel to the United States. This means that on average, seven suspected terrorists are stopped daily attempting to enter our country and harm our citizens."

2,500 potential terrorists with plans to travel to the United States over seven years ago? Imagine how many have illegally entered our country since then!

Well, you don't have to imagine because we now have names among the record numbers of terrorists caught (and many released!) at the border or from among the 1.7 million gotways.

The House Committee on Homeland Security recently reported, "In the Committee's annual Worldwide Threats hearing last month, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray confirmed the national security threat posed by the growing number of gotaways at the southwest border – especially as America's enemies, including Iran-backed Hamas and Hezbollah, have been emboldened to spread their malign influence following the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel. Wray also alluded to Chairman Green that the national security consequences of the crisis have turned every state into a border state."

America's First Policy Institute's very insightful article on How Our Open Border Leaves Us More Vulnerable to Terrorism explained how terrorist groups we are used to hearing about overseas are active right now in America:

A primary example is Hezbollah, the Shiite militant group based in Lebanon, which is largely funded by the Iranian regime. Before al-Qaeda perpetrated the 9/11 attacks, Hezbollah had killed more Americans than any other terrorist group, and they have also been caught plotting to kill Americans multiple times. For example, in 2019, a highly trained Hezbollah sleeper agent named Ali Kourani was convicted for his intelligence gathering in New York City airports and at other potential targets for an attack. Kourani was smuggled across the U.S. southern border from Tijuana into California by a Hezbollah-affiliated man who smuggled more than 300 Lebanese aliens into the U.S. over a three-year period. In 2017, Samer El Debek was arrested in Michigan for helping Hezbollah plot attacks on Americans and Israelis. Hezbollah – and, by extension, Iran – has global criminal networks that extend into Latin America. Taking advantage of the Lebanese diaspora in North and South America, Hezbollah successfully extorts Lebanese-owned businesses, has laundered hundreds of millions of dollars of drug money through the Lebanese Canadian Bank, and has raised massive amounts of revenue through elaborate drug and cigarette smuggling. Unsurprisingly, Hezbollah has historically allied with Venezuelan and Colombian cartels to expand their cocaine trade and money-laundering operations. Their involvement with the Medellin cartel is well documented, as is their cooperation with the Venezuelan regime, which facilitates a foothold for their global crime-terror operations. … Terrorists have global networks that operate beyond their home bases in the Middle East and Africa. Alarmingly, they are already inside major American cities, and more are expected to try to cross the southern border. Just recently, the San Francisco Field Office Intelligence Unit (part of CBP) warned that terrorists inspired by the current Israel-Hamas conflict may attempt to enter the U.S. through the southern border. In August 2023, a human smuggler operating in Mexico with ties to ISIS reportedly assisted at least a dozen Uzbekistan Special Interest Aliens (SIAs) over the southern border. These migrants claimed asylum and were let into our country with the large groups of migrants that have been surging across the border over the past two years. If the Biden administration had control over the border, these aliens would have been detained while CBP figured out who they were. Aliens from Uzbekistan are classified as SIAs because their citizens have committed terrible terrorist attacks on the U.S. in the name of ISIS, such as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov's 2017 Manhattan truck attack and Abdurasul Hasanovich Juraboev's threats to kill President Barack Obama in 2015. These attackers exploited the legal immigration system to gain entry into the U.S., but the Uzbeks that recently entered through our southern border illegally correctly calculated that this route is now the easiest.

And the evidence for cooperation between foreign terrorist organizations and cartels hits even closer to the U.S. southern border as this Naval Post Graduate School's report detailed on Cooperation Between Mexican Drug Cartels and Al Qaeda or ISIS.

Please read this April 3, 2024, confrontational letter from the House Committee on Homeland Security to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about several known terrorists recently captured and released into the country, including a member of the U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization al-Shabaab.

These are the terrorists in the U.S. the feds and liberal mainstream won't tell you about. Why? Because they want to keep the border open; they want you to believe that nothing but "good people" are crossing the borders. But how can any of them be good when their first act in our country is illegally crossing the border?

The fact is, if the feds won't warn you, I will because my wife, Gena, and I profoundly care for America and Americans.

Friends and fellow Americans, terrorists are here in U.S. right now, odds are closer to you than you know, and we need to close the southern border until we've identified and deported every last one.

This is NOT a left or right issue, but an American issue that must be overcome before our republic is dismantled and destroyed through this southern invasion.

With terrorists already in all 50 states, according to the FBI, and more MS-13, sexual smugglers, and Tren de Aragua Venezuelan gang members entering the U.S. illegally, securing our borders must be priority No. 1 for all Americans if we are going to save lives and the republic our founders entrusted to us.

Does the U.S. really think the atrocities Hamas barbarians perpetrated against innocent Israeli citizens Oct. 7 could not happen to us, especially when our enemies are already living among us?

This massive illegal influx of SIAs and suspects from our Terrorist Watchlist is one more reason why U.S. intelligence just sent out an emergency warning this past week that terrorists in the U.S. could strike anytime.

"The U.S. intelligence bulletin warns that ISIS operatives worldwide and so-called 'lone wolves' might respond to recent statements from the terrorist group touting the attack in Russia and encouraging more attacks on public venues – even if the individuals are not members of ISIS," as even ABC reported.

Yes, former President Trump eradicated the ISIS caliphate, but the ABC report blames the U.S. withdrawal from Iraq (under Obama) and Afghanistan (under Biden) for the rise and reemergence of the Islamic State terrorist group.

And why won't Mr. Biden close the southern border? Just as former President Trump built a wall and bolstered the border, so could he, but, tragically, he hasn't and won't.

Mr. Biden's policies on the southern border are nothing short of treasonous. He's living in a pre-9/11 delusional mindset that thinks he can reason with terrorist-funding regimes like the Islamic Republic of Iran. He's politically dreaming, mentally incompetent and needs to be removed from office!

Now is the time to fight like hell before we experience another massive terrorist disaster that makes 9/11 look like a trial run.

WRITE and FIGHT TODAY, or we will abandon our children and grandchildren by giving their country over to its enemies, within and without. And please share this column with everyone you know and love to inform them how dark forces are desperately trying to destroy our country.

(For further reading on our border crisis, I recommend three resources: 1. Please read my column from last week: "Texas sheriffs demand, 'STOP THE U.S. INVASION NOW!'" 2. Please read America's First Policy Institute's article "How Our Open Border Leaves Us More Vulnerable to Terrorism." 3. Please read the Naval Post Graduate School's report on Cooperation Between Mexican Drug Cartels and Al Qaeda or ISIS)

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!