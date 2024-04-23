A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health ScandalsSUDDEN DEATH

TikTok influencer, 'Club Rat' director Eva Evans dead at 29

'After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 22, 2024 at 8:41pm
(Instagram)

Eva Evans

(BREITBART) -- Eva Evans, a TikTok influencer and director of the Prime Video series Club Rat, has died at the age of 29. No cause of death has been revealed.

Evans’ sister Lila Joy announced the young woman’s death Sunday on Instagram, writing, “Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died.”

After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be,” Evans’ sister continued. “We will be holding a celebration of Eva this coming Tuesday, 4/23, in the evening in lower Manhattan.”

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
