TIME releases its '100 Most Influential' list – and guess who ISN'T on it?

(NEW YORK POST) – President Biden didn’t make Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” list for 2024 after receiving the annual honor for the past three years of his presidency. Former President Trump did not make the list either this election year. Both presidential candidates previously appeared on the 2020 edition of the annual list, however.

Vice President Kamala Harris was similarly absent from this year’s list, which was published on Wednesday and included leaders, artists, entrepreneurs, athletes, activists and politicians.

Both Biden and Harris did pen tributes to honor other figures on the list. The White House did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News Digital on Biden not being included in the magazine’s most influential list this year.

