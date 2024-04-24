Top Trump haters in media holding secret Zoom calls

Prominent members of America's elite who hate President Donald Trump and high-profile personalities in the media, who also apparently hate him, have been meeting regularly to discuss strategies to use against him, according to a new report.

I called it! A group of leftist legal commentators has been meeting weekly for about two years to strategize about how to bring down Trump using the media. I even coined a term for the phenomenon: “JournoLawfare™️” as my followers will be well familiar with. This Politico… pic.twitter.com/DspU9oZmHZ — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) April 23, 2024

It is a report at Politico that explained, "Some of the country’s most prominent legal commentators are holding off-the-record sessions to hash out the latest twists and turns in Donald Trump’s legal saga."

The report noted the meetings are off the record and include those from "different media outlets."

"About a dozen or more people join any given call, though no one takes attendance. Some group members wouldn’t describe themselves with any partisan or ideological lean, but most are united by their dislike of Trump," Politico explained.

Calling the meetings is Norman Eisen, who was senior in the administration of Barack Obama and has worked for CNN. He's a well-known Trump critic and was part of the legal team that conducted the first of two failed impeachment campaigns against Trump.

Regulars on the brainstorming sessions are Bill Kristol, a commentator who repeatedly has lashed out at Trump, liberal law professor Laurence Tribe, Richard Nixon's White House counsel John Dean and George Conway, who famously and repeatedly lashed out at Trump during his tenure in office and founded the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, the report said.

Also Andrew Weissmann, who worked on Robert Mueller's investigation into the Democrat-created disinformation claims of Trump collusion with Russia.

Shamed MSNBC talker Jeffrey Toobin also appears.

"Sometimes there is a special guest, like the Jan. 6 committee staffers (who recalled briefing the group). One Friday last May, after E. Jean Carroll defeated Trump in the first of her two defamation cases to go to trial, her lawyer Roberta Kaplan joined as a guest to talk for roughly half an hour about her strategy for beating Trump in court. Another time, J. Michael Luttig, a conservative legal scholar and former judge who helped lead the public campaign to disqualify Trump under the 14th Amendment, showed up to make his case," the report said.

The report commented, "There is also something very 2024 about this group: It’s the perfect emblem of today’s Trump-media-legal-industrial complex."

The report writer noted, "A prominent legal commentator with a TV contract was surprised to learn about the existence of the calls when I approached them for the story. That person, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly, volunteered some reservations about the idea of hosting a standing, off-the-record call with people working across different television, print and digital outlets."

That comment was, "It runs the risk of creating the impression that there is an agreement or cooperation or conspiracy across mainstream media entities."

The report explained those from the "Anti-Trump Cinematic Universe" who appear include Obama-era U.S. attorneys Harry Litman, Barbara McQuade and Joyce White Vance, Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin, MSNBC podcaster Mary McCord and CNN commentator Karen Agnifilo.

At JoeHoft.com was the comment, 'It's official – a group of corrupt disgusting Democrat haters are working with the media to attack President Trump."

