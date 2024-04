(FOX NEWS) -- Bonnie Tyler, singer of "Total Eclipse of the Heart," welcomes her song’s unofficial anthem status for the solar eclipse.

Speaking with "Good Morning America," Tyler said, "I still get excited when I hear the song on the radio."

She continued, "Every time the eclipse comes, everyone all over the world, they play 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' and I never get tired of singing it."

