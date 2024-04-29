A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsTHE STAR TREATMENT

Tourists still flocking to diners from 'Seinfeld' years after hit show's end

I'd even go so far as to call it the quintessentially American restaurant'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 29, 2024 at 7:05pm
Jason Alexander and Jerry Seinfeld in the firts episode of 'Seinfeld.' (NBC/Universal)

Jason Alexander and Jerry Seinfeld in the first episode of 'Seinfeld.' (NBC/Universal)

(FOX NEWS) -- Influential sitcom "Seinfeld" celebrated the central role diners play in the social fabric of New York City during its hilarious 10-season romp through American pop culture.

"You'd be hard-pressed to find a year in American television and film that doesn't have at least one scene set in a diner," Ed Levine wrote for Serious Eats in 2019.

No series, film or performer did more to celebrate the diner than "Seinfeld" and its classic cast of comedians led by namesake Jerry Seinfeld, who turns 70 on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







×