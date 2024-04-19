A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Trans teen allegedly plotted mass shootings at 2 schools in twisted plot to become 'famous'

Wrote 129-page document referred to as a 'memoir'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 19, 2024 at 2:07pm
(Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash)

(Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash)

(NEW YORK POST) – A transgender Maryland teenager has been arrested for allegedly planning a mass shooting at two schools in a twisted effort to become “famous.”

Alex Ye, 18, of Rockville, whose legal name is Andrea, was arrested Wednesday and charged with threatening mass violence after allegedly authoring a 129-page document that the suspect referred to as a “memoir,” according to ABC News. Authorities said the writing was about committing mass shootings at Wootton High School, which Ye had attended online, and Lakewood Elementary School.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Ye allegedly told his former school counselor that he wanted to become “famous from this event,” according to the outlet. The student had claimed the memoir was a work of fiction – which included a disclaimer that it doesn’t “represent the author’s beliefs” – but a person with whom the student shared the document alerted authorities because it bore “striking similarities” to the writer.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trans teen allegedly plotted mass shootings at 2 schools in twisted plot to become 'famous'
Crime on college campuses reverts to pre-pandemic levels as students fear for safety
Elementary school district defends teaching kids lesson on made-up pronouns
Biden releases finalized rules expanding Title IX protection to transgender students
'Inventor of Christian Romance' still going strong at 90
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×