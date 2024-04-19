Trans teen allegedly plotted mass shootings at 2 schools in twisted plot to become 'famous'

(NEW YORK POST) – A transgender Maryland teenager has been arrested for allegedly planning a mass shooting at two schools in a twisted effort to become “famous.”

Alex Ye, 18, of Rockville, whose legal name is Andrea, was arrested Wednesday and charged with threatening mass violence after allegedly authoring a 129-page document that the suspect referred to as a “memoir,” according to ABC News. Authorities said the writing was about committing mass shootings at Wootton High School, which Ye had attended online, and Lakewood Elementary School.

Ye allegedly told his former school counselor that he wanted to become “famous from this event,” according to the outlet. The student had claimed the memoir was a work of fiction – which included a disclaimer that it doesn’t “represent the author’s beliefs” – but a person with whom the student shared the document alerted authorities because it bore “striking similarities” to the writer.

