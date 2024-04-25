Trophy wife spends hundreds a month to look hot in order to be a better mother

(OUTKICK) – What does a trophy wife do when she becomes a mother? It's a question that has plagued trophy wives since the beginning of time. Is it time to embrace life as a soccer mom complete with a minivan?

Not if you're Hope James Fifield. The 28-year-old, who describes herself as a "Trophy Wife" simply added another title to her bio. She's now a "Stay at home MILF" as well as a trophy wife. Rolling through life with both titles requires hundreds of dollars a month to be spent on keeping up her appearance. But ultimately, it's for a good cause, because it's making her a better mother and, therefore, her husband, Carter, doesn't mind.

Hope, who calls Kentucky home, always knew that she wanted a spouse that would provide while she focused on looking hot. So a few years ago, when the couple tied the knot, she quit her job as a preschool teacher and got to work on her looks.

