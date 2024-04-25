Trump could be 1st Republican presidential candidate to win New York since Reagan

(BREITBART) – Former President Donald Trump stuck to campaign messaging Thursday before walking into his business records trial by announcing plans to hold historic rallies in the Bronx and at Madison Square Garden. The last time the Bronx was the center of a Republican presidential campaign was in 1984 when Ronald Reagan won by a landslide.

“I think we have a good chance of winning here and we’re gonna give it a big plan,” Trump said about New York State. “We’re going to the South Bronx to do a rally. ... We’re going to be doing a rally at Madison Square Garden, we believe,” Trump added.

The rallies will focus on honoring police, firemen, and teachers. “We’ll be honoring the people that make New York work,” Trump said. “It’ll be very exciting, but we think we have a really good chance of winning.”

