Trump calls on judge to drop 'unconstitutional' gag order

President Donald Trump, who has been singled out and targeted by a New York judge hearing DA Alvin Bragg's claims about bookkeeping violations that he says somehow are felonies, now is challenging the judge, in public, to cancel his "unconstitutional" gag order.

Judge Juan Merchan, who refused to leave the case even though his daughter is a Democrat activist reportedly fundraising millions off the decisions her father is making, creating the appearance of a conflict, has slapped Trump with a gag order because he doesn't like his comments about the court system, the witnesses, the prosecutor, the charges and more.

But Merchan has slapped only Trump, not any one else involved the case, even though they have been expressing their own controversial opinions on the dispute.

Joe Biden even has been known to attack Trump over the issues.

Bragg has claimed Trump has violated the speech ban a number of times, and Merchan recently held a hearing, but ended it without any decision.

Bragg has instructed the judge he wants Trump to pay a $1,000 fine for each alleged violation of the no-speech order.

Trump previously has stated, "I'm not allowed to talk, but people are allowed to talk about me. I'd love to talk to you people. I'd love to say what's on my mind, but I've got a gag order."

He said, "I don't believe anything has happened like this. It's a disgrace and it's totally unconstitutional."



On Friday, Trump went to social media to urge Merchan to halt the censorship.

“45th President Donald J. Trump is again the Republican Nominee for President of the United States, and is currently dominating in the Polls. However, he is being inundated by the Media with questions because of this Rigged Biden Trial, which President Trump is not allowed to comment on, or answer, because of Judge Juan Merchan’s UNPRECEDENTED AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL Gag Order."

He continued, "His Opponents have unlimited rights to question, but he has no right to respond. There has never been a situation like this in our Country’s History, a Candidate that is not allowed to answer questions. Even Crooked Joe Biden is talking about the Sham Case, and others inspired by his Administration.

"We request that Judge Merchan immediately LIFT THE GAG ORDER, so that President Trump is able to freely state his views, feelings, and policies. He is asking for his Constitutional Right to Free Speech. If it is not granted, this again becomes a Rigged Election!"

Trump attorneys argue the gag order is a violation of his First Amendment rights.

While the bookkeeping allegations, and other cases that have appeared, are seen as Democrat "lawfare" against Trump trying to destroy his 2024 candidacy, even the judge's ruling is seen by critics as part of that, as it prevents Trump from commenting on the constitutionality of the counts, the reason for the case and more.

