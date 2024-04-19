Trump: 'Impossible for a president to properly function' without presidential immunity

(WORLD TRIBUNE) – The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments on presidential immunity on Thursday, April 25 and eventually rule on whether Donald Trump is immune from prosecution on charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s election interference investigation.

In a Friday post to Truth Social, the former president and 2024 GOP candidate argued that presidential immunity is essential to the proper functioning of the presidency.

“Without presidential immunity, it would be impossible for a president to properly function, putting the United States of America in great and everlasting danger!” he posted. “If they take away my presidential immunity, they take away crooked Joe Biden’s presidential immunity.”

